FAAN advises passengers, as aviation workers begin two-day strike
Aviation workers have begun their two days warning strike, a move that will disrupt flight operations according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Monday.
FAAN told passengers in an advisory note that in order not to miss their flights and appointments, they should make contingency plans.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the aviation workers would commence strike on Monday and Tuesday to press home their demands after a 14-day ultimatum issued in February didn’t yield a positive result.
The aviation unions on strike comprise the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).
Also part of the strike is the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees.
They are protesting the non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) since 2019.
Also, the aviation workers are demanding the release of the reviewed condition of service of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet).
The unions said the Salaries, Income & Wages Commission, (NSIWC) and the office of the head of service of the federation (OHCSF) have refused to make it available to them.
In the advisory note, FAAN said: “The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, wishes to inform the general public of the aviation union’s planned two-day warning strike scheduled to start Monday April 17, 2023.
“Intending passengers and stakeholders are kindly advised and note so as to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their flights and appointments. Any inconvenience experienced is highly regretted.”
