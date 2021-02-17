FAAN closes Lagos airport runway after accident | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
FAAN closes Lagos airport runway after accident
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down a runway of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, following a landing incident.
FAAN’s general manager, corporate affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
“The closure is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway,” FAAN said.
It said all passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 7:08 PM while officials of FAAN Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO were working to ensure the aircraft was towed out of the runway, to restore normalcy.
Senate wants stricter enforcement of Fiscal Responsibility Act to control expenditures by MDAs
The Senate on Tuesday, February 16, urged the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) to ensure adherence to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) on generation and spending of government revenue by government agencies.
Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos) and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance made the call at the screening of Mr Victor Muruakor, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for the position of FRC Chairman.
Adeola said the FRC was established as a watchdog on revenue-generating agencies.
“You are supposed to keep a tab on all expenditure of all government agencies,” Adeola said.
He, however, decried the non-composition of the FRC board in accordance with the Act establishing the FRC.
“There should be representatives from each of the six geo-political zones as well as a representative of Civil Society Organisations among others,” he said.
He said the eventual confirmation of the nominee as substantive Chairman of FRC would only make him a sole administrator which was not the norm.
He said the committee would make contact with the presidency on the need to have a full board for the commission.
Muruakor said his eventual confirmation would give additional confidence to the activities of the FRC.
He urged the senate to review the FRA act to further strengthen the commission for effective discharge of its duties.
“We ask the parliament to assist us in looking at the act, the second, third assembly looked at the act, the fourth assembly is taking a look at it again.
“There is a need to ensure punishment when the act is violated, that is our key challenge and that will answer most of the issues we are talking about.
“If the act is reviewed, we can fund the FRA and adequately run our activities,” he said.
Muruakor, who had been in acting capacity as Chairman of the Commission for over four years, said the commission under his watch had made some giant strides.
Sen Sani reacts as bandits invade his former school in Niger, kidnap students, teachers
More than 100 students and some teachers of the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, Niger State, the former school of Senator Shehu Sani, have been kidnapped by bandits who invaded the school on Tuesday night.
The armed bandits reportedly stormed the school in military uniforms and shot sporadically before abducting the victims.
Reacting to the invasion of his alma mata by the bandits, Sen Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator who took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to condemn the attack, called on the state government and security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the abducted students and apprehend the criminals.
In the tweet, Sani said the school principal called to inform him that some bandits had invaded the school and abducted the students and some teachers.
”Early hours of this morning, armed bandits stormed the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, my alma mata, and abducted some students and staff family members. I just spoke to the principal.
”The images and video clips of the victims of the kidnapping in Niger State which include women, children and infants is pure evil and tragic.
“The confidence and audacity of the heavily armed bandits reflects the tumors the government must urgently treat in order to save the nation,” he tweeted.
A statement by the Niger State police command stated that tracing of the bandits’ movement has commenced with the Nigerian Air Force deploying its aircraft to aid the cause, while the police and other security agencies have also joined in the search for the abducted students and teachers.
EFCC defends new chairman, Bawa, against corruption allegations
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has defended the newly appointed chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, claiming that there is no truth in the allegations of corruption levied against him.
The anti-graft agency’s defence is coming amidst allegations that Bawa was arrested and detained while serving as the zonal head of the EFCC in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital for allegedly selling off about 244 trucks seized from looters.
According to the allegations, Bawa sold the trucks that should have gone for between N20 million and N30 million each for a paltry sum of N100,000 each to his cronies, depriving the nation of N4.8 billion in recovery of looted funds.
The commission, however in a statement by its spokesman, Wilson Uwajuren on Tuesday, claimed Bawa has no corruption record.
The statement read in part: “The commission wishes to state categorically that Mr Bawa was never arrested or detained over sale of any assets.
“As zonal head of the Port Harcourt office of the commission in 2019, Bawa’s responsibilities did not include the sale of assets as the commission has a full-fledged Directorate of Assets Forfeiture and Recovery Management, which remit such matters.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the disposal of finally forfeited trucks in the Port Harcourt zonal office through public auction, was conducted after the exit of Bawa as zonal head. It is therefore illogical for him to have been indicted over an auction that was not superintended by him.
“The auction of trucks at the Port Harcourt Office was among the issues examined by the Justice Ayo Salami Panel, leading to the suspension of some officers of the commission. The commission, therefore, enjoins the public to disregard the false publication which is believed to be sponsored by mischief makers to impugn the integrity of the EFCC chairman-designate.”
It would be recalled that the alleged diversion and sale of the trucks formed part of the allegations levied against the former acting Chairman of the agency, Ibrahim Magu, who was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari, and faced the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel of Inquiry.
Reports that surfaced online after the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina announced Bawa’s appointment, have it that he was briefly detained in Port Harcourt before he was ordered to report at the EFCC Academy in Abuja, from where he was transferred to Lagos as the zonal head.
