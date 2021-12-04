FAAN denies report of explosion at Maiduguri Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has denied reports of an explosion at the Maiduguri airport in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, on Saturday.

Yakubu noted that the report was false as there was neither an explosion nor any attack at the airport.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby wishes to notify passengers and the general public that there was neither an explosion nor intrusion at the Maiduguri airport.

“The airport was not targeted, and is not under any attack whatsoever,” the statement reads.

The agency also assured air travellers that it remains committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that residents of communities in the Gomari Ward and 1,000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri, Borno State, were woken to a rude shock on Saturday morning when at least four different explosions were recorded simultaneously.

Though there was no record of casualties, a security operative who confirmed the explosions to Ripples Nigeria said at least one house was severely damaged.

“The explosions were from rocket-propelled grenades which were fired from the Duwari area. One of the grenades hit a house located in 1000 Housing Estate, situated at the outskirts of Maiduguri. The house was severely damaged.

“Two other rockets were fired towards the Gomari area and 777 Housing Estate but luckily, there was no dead recorded though there were some people who were injured,” the security operative said.

