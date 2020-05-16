Latest Politics

FAAN distances self from document in circulation, says no guidelines for resumption of flights yet

May 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said on Saturday it was yet to release a set of post-COVID-19 travel guidelines for air travellers.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs Unit of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

She said: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement released by a certain Tayo Olu to the effect that the Federal Government, through FAAN has released a post-COVID-19 travel guideline for air travellers.

“We want to state emphatically that although FAAN is carefully and seriously working on a guideline, the release did not emanate from us as it is still a work in progress.”

Yakubu said, consequently, the authority would like to advise air travellers and the general public to disregard the speculation.

She said FAAN would release the post-COVID-19 travel guidelines via its official communication medium at the appropriate time.

