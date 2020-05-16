FAAN distances self from document in circulation, says no guidelines for resumption of flights yet

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said on Saturday it was yet to release a set of post-COVID-19 travel guidelines for air travellers.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs Unit of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

She said: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement released by a certain Tayo Olu to the effect that the Federal Government, through FAAN has released a post-COVID-19 travel guideline for air travellers.

“We want to state emphatically that although FAAN is carefully and seriously working on a guideline, the release did not emanate from us as it is still a work in progress.”

Yakubu said, consequently, the authority would like to advise air travellers and the general public to disregard the speculation.

She said FAAN would release the post-COVID-19 travel guidelines via its official communication medium at the appropriate time.

