Business Latest

FAAN raises passenger service charges by 100%

June 27, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said on Friday it would increase the passenger service charges on domestic and international flight tickets by 100 percent from August 1.

FAAN’s Managing Director, Rabiu Yadudu, stated this in a letter dated June 22, 2020, with reference FAAN/HQ/MD/18E/VOL.86/72, to airlines.

With this development, the PSC on domestic flights has been increased from the current N1,000 to N2,000.

READ ALSO: FAAN, 19 other operators submit plans for reopening of airports

FAAN would also hike the charges on international flights from $50 to $100, a development that would warrant a rise in airfares on local and international tickets.

Yadudu told the airlines that the decision had been approved by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

He added that FAAN planned to improve and upgrade airports’ infrastructure across the country, among others.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!