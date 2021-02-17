FAAN reopens Lagos airport runway after aircraft incident | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
FAAN reopens Lagos airport runway after aircraft incident
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened the 18R/36L runway at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.
The agency ordered the closure of the runway after a Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Azman Air burst its tyre shortly after landing at about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
The General Manager in charge of Public Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said the aircraft has been moved out of the runway.
She added that all the passengers and flight crew members were safely evacuated at 7:08 p.m.
Yakubu said: “The runway is now open and the aircraft has been removed.”
The airline had also explained the cause of the incident and apologised to the passenger in a statement issued Tuesday evening.
It added that no casualty was recorded in the incident.
It read: “On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, around 6:00 p.m., our aircraft with registration number 5N SYS operating flight ZQ2325 inbound Lagos from Abuja was discovered to have a slight challenge with the tyre after landing at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.
“The first approach to landing onto runway 18L was discontinued due to bad weather around Lagos thereby holding a while for the weather to clear.
“The aircraft was landed safely on the second attempt at the international wing of the airport, only for the pilot to notice some vibration and sound of a burst during ground rolling.
“The pilot-in-command immediately contacted control tower for assistance and briefed the passengers that were eventually disembarked safely and transferred to the terminal. All the passengers were calm, as it was not a life-threatening incident.”
Metro
Eko, Ikeja DisCos confirm partial system collapse
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Limited and Ikeja Electric Plc on Wednesday confirmed the partial collapse of the national grid.
The incident left some areas under the coverage of the two companies in darkness for several hours on Wednesday.
In separate statements released on their oficial Twitter handle, the DisCos said the partial collapse of the grid occurred at about 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday.
IE wrote: “Dear Customer, this is to inform you that we experienced a system collapse at 13:58hrs (1:58 p.m.), today and this affected all customers on our network.
“However, we are pleased to confirm that supply has been restored to Alimosho, Ogba and Alausa transmission stations at 14:47hrs (2:47p.m).
The DisCo added that gradual restoration to other areas was ongoing and thanked its customers for their understanding.
Similarly, EKEDC said the partial system collapse of the grid affected most areas within its network.
“We are gathering updates on the situation and will provide them as available.
“For now, please be assured that all stakeholders are working hard to make sure this is resolved.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” it added.
Metro
Court fixes date to rule on admissibility of evidence against Nadabo Energy in alleged N1.4bn oil subsidy fraud
Justice C.A. Balogun of a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, on Tuesday adjourned till February 23, 2021 to rule on the admissibility or otherwise of a set of two documents, which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeks to tender against Abubakar Ali Peters, and his company, Nadabo Energy.
Peters and his company are being prosecuted by the EFCC for allegedly using forged documents to obtain N1,464,961,978.24 from the Federal Government as oil subsidy after allegedly inflating the quantity of premium motor spirit, PMS purportedly supplied to 14,000MT.
They pleaded “not guilty” to the charge preferred against them.
The fifth prosecution witness, Abdulrasheed Bawa, an EFCC investigator, who is also the newly appointed chairman of the commission, identified the two documents as email correspondence between him and Ullrich Afini Awani of Global Commodities Africa and the Certificate of Identification.
Led in evidence by prosecuting counsel, S.K. Atteh, the witness told the Court that in the course of investigating the allegation against the defendant, Awani was interviewed and he confirmed that “one Mr. Jide Ofor Akpan was the broker of the said vessel during the said transaction”.
Subsequently, Bawa further engaged Awani through email correspondence, which the prosecution now applied to be admitted against the defendant.
When Atteh, however, sought to tender the documents, the defence raised objections to its admissibility arguing that the said email correspondence was not in the proof of evidence and that the witness ought to orally authenticate the process.
Responding, Atteh informed the Court that the said email correspondence was in fact, filed as additional proof of evidence against the defendant.
“The email correspondence sought to be tendered were filed as additional proof of evidence in an amended information dated 22nd November 2013,” he said, as he showed a copy to the defence.
On the contention raised against the Certificate, Atteh cited several authorities, and argued that “the Certificate is in order and it suffices and so doesn’t need anything to be added to it”.
Thereafter, Justice Balogun adjourned for ruling and continuation of hearing.
Metro
EFCC arrests medical doctor, 17 other alleged internet fraudsters in Owerri
Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 arrested a 28-year-old medical practitioner, Chijioke Precious and 17 others over alleged internet fraud in Owerri, Imo State.
The 17 others whose ages range between 21 and 34 are; Anthony Joshua, Henry Mezie, Chukwuebuka Ahiwe, Michael Chinagorom, Jossy Irokwe, Ibe Chukwuebuka, Iroadinma Chibuike, Uchechukwu Divine and Nwosu Emmanuel.
Others include Kenneth Williams, Mmesoma Oparanozie, Chikezie Ogochukwu, Uchenna Ejiogu, Victor Chijioke, Chidera Cyprian, Chukwuebuka Precious and Anyaehie Kelvin.
A statement made available to Ripples Nigeria by head, media and publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested based on intelligence around 1am on Wednesday at Umuguma area of “World Bank” in Owerri, Imo state.
Recovered from them were seven luxurious cars which include, one green lexus ES350, one blue Lexus ES320, two Toyota Venza, one silver Lexus RX 350, one black Toyota and one white Mercedes Benz 4Matic.
Other items recovered include over 20 sophisticated mobile phones, more than 12 laptops, four inverter batteries, one big screen television and jewelries suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, he stated.
