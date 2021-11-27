FAAN suspends Lagos airport officials for extortion

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended some officials for allegedly extorting a passenger at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, who disclosed this in a statement on the agency’s official Facebook page on Saturday, said the officials are staff of the Aviation Security and Customer Service departments of FAAN.

She added that the Duty Cards of the staff’s accomplice from the Nigerian Immigration Service had been withdrawn.

The statement read: “In line with the management’s determination to rid the nation’s airport of corrupt officials, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apprehended and suspended officials caught extorting a passenger at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The officials, who are staff of Aviation Security and Customer Service departments of the Authority, were immediately suspended, while the On Duty Card of their accomplice from the Nigeria Immigration Service has been withdrawn.

“This action was taken to serve as a deterrent to other bad eggs in the system that is bent on tarnishing the image of the nation.”

