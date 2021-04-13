FAAN warns of planned attacks on nation's airports | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned of planned attacks on all airports across the country.

This was contained in a short statement issued on Monday, by the Deputy General Manager, Administration and Logistics of FAAN, S. M. Mamman.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Mamman also wrote to the heads of security, listing the airports in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos as the targets.

The statement partly reads;

“I am directed to convey an alert from the Ministry of Aviation regarding security threats by criminal elements against Airports in Nigeria and to request for the immediate enumeration of necessary countermeasures for the protection of Airports/Facilities under your purview.”

Some weeks ago, unknown gunmen reportedly kidnapped nine people from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) quarters in Kaduna.

The people abducted included a family of six and a housewife with her two children.

