FACE-OFF WITH KEYAMO: Lawan insists only NDE will handle recruitment into Special Public Works Programme

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday declared that the National Directorate of Employment will be fully in charge of the recruitment into the Special Public Works Programme designed to recruit 774,000 youths across Nigeria as part of the Federal Government COVID-19 palliative measures.

The Senate President however, said that the NDE and the Ministry of Labour and Productivity must first explain the modalities for the recruitment process.

Lawan, who stated this at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, said: “Only NDE will implement this programme. The NDE led by the ministry of labour will have to come and explain.

“It will be unfair to say that we in the legislature and executive are not on the same page because of an action by someone in the executive.

“What the National Assembly is insisting on is in national interest.”

It would be recalled that the National Assembly had last week asked President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the programme, after a faceoff between the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo and the joint committee of the National Assembly on Labour, Employment and Productivity.

