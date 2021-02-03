‘Facebook an accomplice of killer herdsmen,’ IPOB attacks social media giant for blocking Nnamdi Kanu’s account

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has described social networking site, Facebook, as an accomplice of killer herdsmen for blocking the account of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The account was reportedly blocked on Tuesday night with Kanu unable to access it.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group berated the social media giant for blocking Kanu’s account following a live broadcast he made a few days ago on the invasion of Fulani settlement in Isiukwuato local government area of Abia State by members of the Eastern Security Network.

The statement read:

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is appalled at the despicable attitude of Facebook for blocking the Facebook page of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, after his expository and explosive live broadcast on Tuesday night.

“It is not only baffling but too petty for a global social media giant like Facebook to allow itself to be used by agents of oppression in Nigeria to suppress the truth.

“We strongly condemn this attitude of Facebook managers in Lagos and Abuja who collude with corrupt Nigerian government officials to suppress the free flow of Information via their platform.

“This unconscionable and reprehensible attitude amounts to partnering with perpetrators of human rights abuses and other criminal activities masterminded by the Nigeria state against innocent citizens.

“The Fulani-controlled federal government and its foot soldiers – terrorist herdsmen and bandits – have continued to subjugate indigenous nations in the country, including Biafrans, with the intent for conquest. These foot soldiers on a daily basis unleash all sorts of mayhem on the innocent and hapless indigenous peoples while the federal government mischievously remains docile.

READ ALSO: IPOB not responsible for burning herdsmen houses in South-East – Umahi

“These vampires masquerading as herdsmen have forcibly seized our forests and converted our farms to grazing fields for their cattle. They have equally turned our ancestral lands to slaughter houses where they kill with impunity in most dehumanising manners, innocent locals going about their legitimate business.

“They commit these crimes unchallenged by security operatives. They kidnap for ransoms, maim and rape our women. They feed their cattle with our crops, and Facebook is saying we don’t have a right to cry out?

“Now that our leader has started exposing the atrocities of these wolves in human clothing, Facebook has decided to be an accomplice to mass murder and oppressive tendencies of Fulani-Janjaweed rulers of Nigeria.

“Why should Facebook block the account of the leader of the largest peaceful mass movement in the world for speaking the bitter truth people are too terrified to talk about?

“Why hasn’t Facebook prevailed on the perpetrators of these heinous crimes in Nigeria to stop their atrocities instead of denying innocent victims media access?

“Facebook is quick to fall for the lie of agents of oppression and accuse us of hate speech but fail to realise that hate action begets hate speech if in the Facebook lexicon, bitter truth translates to hate speech.

“Facebook, it seems does not want the atrocities of Fulani killer herdsmen to come to the knowledge of the world but they have failed woefully.

“Facebook is today assisting an oppressive government that pampers, frees and settles ‘captured’ terrorists while doing nothing to protect or rehabilitate victims of terror.

“But our message to Facebook is simple: no matter how hard you try to suppress the gospel of truth being preached by our leader, the struggle for Biafra liberation cannot be slowed down. On the contrary, our efforts will be intensified because Biafra restoration is a divine mandate that must be accomplished in this era.

“We are very resolute in our resolve to restore Biafra and will not be deterred. If you like, block all Biafran activists on your platform, we shall keep pushing on until Biafra is fully restored.”

Join the conversation

Opinions