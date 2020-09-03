Facebook bans Indian politician for violating hate speech policy

Social media giant, Facebook, has reportedly banned a politician from India’s ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party, for violating its policies against hate speech on its platform.

The social media said it had removed profiles of T. Raja Singh, who had posted about Rohingya Muslim immigrants to be shot among other anti-Muslim sentiments.

While Facebook has been noticed to heighten its security and fight against hate speech, Singh, according to Facebook, will no longer be allowed to create profiles across Facebook services and pages.

The company further noted that “groups, and accounts set up to represent him will be removed” as part of measures to contain his breach.

In describing Singh, Facebook called him a “dangerous individual,” adding that he had been trailed to have a history of voicing problematic and hateful views on social platforms and in public appearances.

However, those posts, for which Facebook had banned him, remain online on Twitter and YouTube, drawing comments from critics tagging Facebook as a tight-end social media suppressing public options.

