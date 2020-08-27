Facebook deletes ‘Kenosha Guard’ militia account over protest shooting

Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant Facebook has reportedly deleted a local self-declared militia’s page, a decision that followed an event that led to the killing of two last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to report from the media on the incident, two people had been killed and another wounded when a man believed to be 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly began firing on a group protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a blackman recently shot by the force.

A viral video from the night depicted law enforcement officers at the protest having what press described as “friendly conversations” with a group of men carrying guns, supposedly protecting lives and property of protestants.

Although, Rittenhouse and the rest of the armed group have been linked up with the charges, the affiliate group they, however, belong to has not been ascertained.

The decision by Facebook to delete the Kenosha Guard page was as a result of the fact that the page had, a night before the incident, posted on its solidarity with the need for citizens to get armed in order to protect lives and property.

According press, a post by the now-removed account attempted to rally “patriots willing to take up arms and defend [our] City tonight from the evil thugs.”

Speaking on its move, Facebook has stated that it is currently monitoring its platform for content praising the shooting and plans to remove anything that meets its threshold for inciting serious violence.

