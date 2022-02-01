Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, loses position on world’s richest list

Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg, continues to drop on the wealthiest persons’ list, and he’s just one position away from exiting the top ten global billionaire list after capital market activity on Monday.

Zuckerberg now occupies the ninth position on the Forbes world billionaire index, dropping from the seventh spot within three months, having took the fifth place in the first week of October last year.

The Facebook creator is now worth $111.1 billion, against the $121.6 billion estimated as Zuckerberg’s fortune on the last day of October last year, according to previous report by Ripples Nigeria.

Zuckerberg is just one position above the tenth spot held by Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer who is worth $98.7 billion, and the owner of Instagram and WhatsApp is trailing software businessman, Larry Ellison, worth $111.3 billion.

Other billionaires ahead of Zuckerberg are Sergey Brin of Google, who sits at seventh spot with $112.0 billion, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, who is estimated at a value of $113.2 billion, is sixth on the list.

Read also: Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook fined N28.75bn as regulator probes Giphy acquisition

The fifth position is occupied by Larry Page of Google, worth $116.1 billion, next on the index is Microsoft’s founder, Bill Gates, with a networth estimated at $133.1 billion by Forbes.

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon talisman, has a fortune of $175.5 billion at the close of market on Monday, sitting third, behind Bernard Arnault & family, owners of LVMH, who are worth $194.3 billion.

Tesla boss, Elon Musk, remains the world richest man, since displacing Bezos in 2021. The SpaceX founder has a networth of $242.5 billion, which keeps him at the top of the billionaire index list.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now