Facebook, Instagram to open new channels for content creators to make money

Mark Zuckerberg-led company, Meta, is set to open new channels for content creators to make money through its subsidiaries -Facebook and Instagram.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, in a post via his Facebook handle, highlighting a long list of new monetisable features.

Mark noted that the team was working on rolling out new ways to make money while engaging others through content creation for the new metaverse drive.

The post reads in part:

“Rolling out more ways for creators to make money on Facebook and Instagram — and sharing updates that will help creators build for the metaverse. We’re heading towards a future where more people can do creative work they enjoy, and I want platforms like ours to play a role in making that happen.

“More 💰straight to creators: We’ll hold off on any revenue sharing on Facebook and Instagram until 2024. That includes paid online events, Subscriptions, Badges, and Bulletin.

“Interoperable Subscriptions: We’re letting creators give their paying subscribers on other platforms access to subscriber-only Facebook Groups.

“Facebook Stars: We’re opening them up to all eligible creators so more people can start earning from their Reels, live, or VOD videos.”

On opportunities for creators to monetise its features, Mark stated that the team would also open up the Reels Play Bonus program to more creators on Facebook soon.

The social media giant promised to allow creators cross-post their Instagram Reels to Facebook and monetize them, accordingly.

Meanwhile, Mark also hinted on the launch of the company’s newest feature, Creator Marketplace, under test mode, for Instagram where creators can get discovered and paid, and where brands can share new partnership opportunities.

The Meta company is also expanding its test to what it called Digital Collectibles where more creators around the world can display their NFTs on Instagram.

“We’ll bring this feature (Digital Collectibles) to Facebook soon too — starting with a small group of US creators — so people can cross-post on Instagram and Facebook. We’ll also test NFTs in Instagram Stories with SparkAR soon,” he said.

