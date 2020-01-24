‘Facebook shuts down Nnamdi Kanu’s account’

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday said that Facebook Nigeria has shut down the account of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This was disclosed by Emma Powerful, the group’s spokesman in a statement, where he added, that the action was taken by Facebook Nigeria to diminish the growing popularity of Kanu in his cause.

According to Powerful, the page had endeared Kanu to most people as it was used to expose the atrocities of government.

He further explained that Biafra suffered great denial of media space during the Civil War, saying IPOB would not allow a repeat in the 21st century.

Read also: SACK FROM SENATE: Court gives Ifeanyi Ubah breathing space

Powerful said: “We can confirm that Facebook Nigeria has shut down the page of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“This is not unconnected with the fact that our leader’s page has become a rich resource for those determined to expose the evil regime in Nigeria and enthrone a better life for the masses.

“We mince no words when we say that Facebook Nigeria is more corrupt than the corrupt government they are seeking to protect.

“Biafra suffered immeasurably as a result of denial of media space in the late 60s, a situation we are not prepared to allow in this 21st century.”

Join the conversation

Opinions