Facebook sues developers for violating terms, selling fake ‘likes’

Social media giant Facebook Friday took legal action against multiple developers in the U.S. and U.K. for violating its policies.

Speaking on the development, Facebook Inc. and Facebook Ireland noted that they were suing MobiBurn, parent company OakSmart Technologies and its founder Fatih Haltas, in the High Court of Justice for failing to comply with Facebook’s audit request in the U.K.

According to Facebook, the decision to sue the developers was sparked after security researchers flagged the company’s technology for collecting data from Facebook users through its malicious software.

In the U.S., Facebook Inc. and Instagram Inc. Also jointly sued Nikolay Holper in federal court in San Francisco for operating a fake engagement service.

Recall Facebook has once been roped in a fraudulent activity by Cambridge Analytica that saw over 85 million users data compromised, hence informing Facebook’s recent vigilance to crack down on “malicious developers” as described by analysts.

Commenting on the development, Facebook stated that MobiBurn failed to “fully comply” with Facebook’s audit request, where it was attempting to investigate the company’s use of a malicious Software Development Kit (SDK) to harvest user data.

