Facebook suspends Trump for two years over 'severe violation' of rules | Ripples Nigeria

Facebook on Friday suspended former United States President, Donald Trump’s accounts for two years.

The social media giant had earlier suspended the former President from all its platforms including Instagram indefinitely following the January 6 Capitol riot in which his supporters violently tried to prevent the confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in last year’s election in the US.

Facebook Vice President for Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, who confirmed Trump’s suspension in a blog post, said the ex-President was suspended for “ severe violation” of its rules.

He added that Trump would remain suspended until at least January 2023.

Clegg wrote: “Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year.

“Once the two-year period is up, in January 2023, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded in deciding whether to reinstate Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to reevaluate until that risk has receded.”

