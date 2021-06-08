Faced with dwindling funds, governors understudy Lagos' revenue generation method | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Faced with dwindling funds, governors understudy Lagos’ revenue generation method
In order to replicate its economic sustenance and viability across the country, state governments under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, visited Lagos State to understudy its Internally Generated Revenue template.
This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the leader of the 30-man NGF delegation, Olanrewaju Ajogbasile who also confirmed the presence of the Federal Ministry of Finance and the World Bank who funded the team.
Read also: Current revenue shortfall won’t stop completion of Lagos-Ibadan expressway —Fashola
Ajogbasile noted that this was necessary in order to address the continued drop in revenue from the government accounts (federal, state and local) which had resulted in financial meltdown.
He said, “We are here in Lagos to learn from the innovative strategies of the Lagos State Government; we have come to adopt and follow the Lagos State template in revenue generation, the template which is the best in the country today.
“It is inspiring to note that Lagos still grossed a total of N418.99bn, which accounted for 32.1 per cent of the total N1.33tn IGR recorded by the 36 states in year 2020 in spite of various challenges faced by the state last year.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....