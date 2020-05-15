Facing backlash, NIS suspends transfer of five officers who took part in #Bopdaddy challenge

The Nigeria Immigration Service has suspended the transfer of five of its officers for participating in #Bopdaddy challenge on social media.

The NIS, which announced the suspension of the transfer on its Twitter handle on Friday, said the exercise was put on hold pending the outcome of an investigation into the conduct of the officers.

The quintet – Priscilla Irabor, Catherine Bakura, Blessing Udida, Binti Attabor, and Ockiya Eneni – were transferred from their duty posts for participating in the #Bopdaddy challenge initiated by musician, Folarinde Falana aka Falz.

Eneni was transferred from the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card Production Facility to the Borno State Command.

Irabor was from the Lagos State Command to the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano, while Attabor was posted from the service headquarters in Abuja to Yobe State Command.

The NIS redeployed Udida from the FCT Command to the Akwa Ibom State Command while Bakura was transferred from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to the NIS Training School in Ahoada, Rivers State.

However, some Nigerians have reacted to the development and implored the Service to reverse its decision.

It said: “The attention of the Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede MFR has been drawn to some trending matters on some social media platforms regarding the deployment of some of our personnel to some Formations across the country.

“It is important to note that staff deployment remains a vital practice of regimented organisations such as ours and should be seen as such.

“As an agency, we maintain zero tolerance to any matters bordering on offences against discipline among members of our workforce irrespective of gender.

“We have a high premium for staff development and indeed encourage personal efforts but that must be within the confines of our rules and regulations.

“The matter involving the personnel in question is still being investigated and therefore, the Comptroller General has directed that the earlier Posting Order be put on hold pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

