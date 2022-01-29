FACT CHECK: Abia roads posted on Facebook were repaired, but…

In December 2021, the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Barr. Eze Chikamnayo, shared a Facebook post from one media/political analyst, Kingsley Maduforo, which claimed that some Abia roads, with pictures attached, had been completed, and re-asphalted, by the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led government.
VERDICT
Not all the Abia roads posted were fully repaired, and re-asphalted as claimed.
FULL TEXT
The post which had since garnered reactions, and comments claimed that Governor Ikpeazu had worked on the roads under his “Kinetic Abia” programme targeted at giving the State an infrastructural facelift.
Ripples Nigeria took a careful observation of the commenters under the post. Some had questioned its veracity, while others complained that there are several other roads which need government attention. However, there were those who admitted the post as fact.
Umunda Okorocha Amato Isingwu Ohuhu, Umuahia North LGA as shared on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Umunda Okorocha Amato Isingwu Ohuhu road, Umuahia North LGA Date Visited: January 15, 2022 Finding: The road was fully repaired.
A cross section of the Umunda Okorocha Amato Isingwu Ohuhu road
Umuocheala road, Isiala-Ngwa North LGA as shared on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Umuocheala road, Isiala-Ngwa North LGA. Date Visited: January 13, 2022. Findings: The picture here is just a part of the road that was worked on. Our reporter found out that the road was not completed. See the picture of the uncompleted part below.
This is the uncompleted part of the Umuocheala road
Ururuka (New Umuahia Road) Aba as shared on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Ururuka (New Umuahia Road), Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022 Findings: The road was not fully repaired, however. A large part of the road is still filled with large pot holes.
Video of the part of the Ururuka Road that is bad
Onyebuchi Street, Off Ngwa Road, Aba, as shared on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Onyebuchi Street, off Ngwa Road, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: The road was completed, as claimed
Agharandu Street, off Ngwa Road, Aba, seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Agharandu Street, off Ngwa Road, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: The road was fully repaired as reported.
Georges Street, Aba, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Georges Street, Aba Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: The road was fully repaired.
Kamalu Road, Umungasi Aba, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Kamalu Road, Umungasi Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: The road was fully repaired.
Osokwa-Aro Umuejie-Omoba Road, Osisioma/Isiala Ngwa South LGAs, as posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Osokwa-Aro Umuejie-Omoba Road, Osisioma/Isiala Ngwa South LGAs. Date Visited: January 13, 2022. Finding: The road was well-repaired as reported.
Umuobiakwa-Owoh Ahiafor Road, Obingwa LGA, seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Umuobiakwa-Owoh Ahiafor Road, Obingwa LGA. Date Visited: January 13, 2022. Finding: The road was completed as reported.
A cross section of the fully repaired Umuobiakwa-Owoh Ahiafior Road
Immaculate Avenue, Aba, posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Immaculate Avenue, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: Immaculate Avenue was completely repaired as reported.
Hilltop Road, Ogbor Hill, Aba, posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Hilltop Road, Ogbor Hill, Aba, Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: Hilltop road was completely worked on as claimed.
Name of Road: Umuaru-Umuopara-Amano Road, Obingwa LGA. Date Visited: January 13, 2022 Finding: The road was repaired completely.
Aba-Owerri Road, along Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Aba-Owerri Road, along Abia State Polytechnic, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: The road duly repaired as reported.
Aba Road, Umuahia, posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Aba Road, Umuahia. Date Visited: January 15, 2022. Finding: Aba road was fully repaired as claimed
Another part of Aba road, Umuahia
Abam Street, Umuahia, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Abam Street, Umuahia Date Visited: January 15, 2022. Finding: This is a cross section of Abam Street that is in good shape. Some parts of the road are not good.
This is part of Abam Street that is bad
Eziukwu Road, Aba, posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Eziukwu Road, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: The road was fully repaired as claimed.
Aba-Owerri Road, Aba, as posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Aba-Owerri Road, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: Though the road markings have worn out considerably, the road was still in good shape as at the time this reporter visited.
Eziukwu Road, Phase 2, Aba, as posted on Facebook, 2021
Name of Road: Eziukwu Road, Phase 2, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: As claimed, the road was fully repaired.
Milverton Avenue, Aba, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Milverton Avenue, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: The road was completely repaired as claimed.
Osusu Road as posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Osusu Road. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: Osusu road is fully repaired. However, the picture labelled Osusu Road, as seen on the Facebook post, is false.
Name of Road: Abiriba-Etitiama Nkporo Road, Ohafia LGA. Date Visited: January 14, 2022. Finding: The road was repaired, but some sections of the road are under-going repairs.
One of the sections under-going repairs
Eze I. O. Kanu, Afaraukwu, Umuahia, as posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Eze I. O. Kanu, Afaraukwu, Umuahia. Date Visited: January 15, 2022. Finding: The road was fully repaired as claimed.
Ehere Road, Ogbor Hill, Aba, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Ehere Road, Ogbor Hill, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Findings: Ehere road, as claimed, was fully repaired
Osusu Road, as posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Osusu Road. Date Visited: January 9, 2021. Finding: Osusu road, as stated earlier, was fully repaired. The picture above was taken from a different part of Osusu Road. This is to differentiate it from the one already used to refute the road erroneously labelled Osusu Road
Umuwaya Road, Umuahia, as posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Umuwaya Road, Umuahia. Date Visited: January 15, 2022. Finding: The Umuwaya Road was actually re-asphalted as claimed
Umuojima Road, Isiala Ngwa South LGA, as posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Umuojima Road, Isiala Ngwa South LGA Date Visited: January 13, 2022. Finding: The Umuojima Road was fully rehabilitated as claimed
Name of Road: Uwalaka Street, Umuahia, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Uwalaka Street Umuahia. Date Visited: January 15, 2022. Findings: Uwalaka Street, as found by this reporter, is partially in ruins. There are pot holes on some of its sections.
Video of a cross section of Uwalaka Street in ruins
Another section of the road that needs to be repaired
A pot hole at another area of Uwalaka Street
Kaduna Street, Umuahia, as posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Kaduna Street, Umuahia. Date Visited: January 15, 2022. Findings: Kaduna Street is fast wearing out as seen above
A cross section of Kaduna Street that is also in bad shape
Name of Road: Umule Road, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: Umule road was fully rehabilitated as claimed
Umuocham Road, Aba, posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Umuocham Road, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: This is just a part of Umuocham Road that was repaired as claimed.
A video of a cross section of Umuocham Road that is in ruins
Omni Drive Off Aba-Owerri Road, Aba, as posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Omni Drive Off Aba-Owerri Road, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: Omni Drive was worked on as claimed.
Owerrinta-Egbelu-Mbutu by Pass, seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Owerrinta-Egbelu-Mbutu by Pass Date Visited: January 13, 2022. Findings: First, the picture depicting ‘construction of Owerrinta-Egbelu-Mbutu by pass’, posted on Facebook, is false. The road seen therein does not exist in Owerrinta-Egbelu-Mbutu. Besides, ‘Egbelu’ was misspelt as ‘Egbule’. The road does not look like one under construction as some of its parts have pot holes.
A cross section of Owerrinta-Egbelu-Mbutu By Pass that is bad
Low Cost Housing Estate, Road 8, Umuahia, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Low Cost Housing Estate, Road 8, Umuahia. Date Visited: January 15, 2022. Finding: The road was fully rehabilitated as claimed
Afara By-Pass, Umuahia, posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Afara By-Pass, Umuahia. Date Visited: January 15, 2022. Finding: Afara By-Pass was repaired as claimed.
Ngwa High School Axis of Aba-Owerri Road, Aba, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Ngwa High School Axis of Aba-Owerri Road. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: The road was not completed as reported. This is as a portion of its lane was still untarred as at the time this reporter visited the road
A cross section of the lane that is untarred
Ochefu Road, Aba, posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Ochefu Road, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: The road was repaired, as claimed.
Ugwuezi Road, Abiriba, Ohafia LGA
Name of Road: Ugwuezi Road, Abiriba, Ohafia LGA. Date Visited: January 14, 2022. Finding: The Ugwuezi Road has some pot holes, as seen above.
Owerri Road, Aba, posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Owerri Road, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: The Owerri Road is fast wearing out. It has pot holes building at its different cross sections.
Name of Road: Udeagbala Road, Osisioma Aba, as posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Udeagbala Road, Osisioma Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Findings: The long Udeagbala Road is yet to be completely re-asphalted, and repaired. The picture above is a cross section of it that is yet to asphalted.
This is a portion of the road that is fast wearing away into a gully
This is a part of the road that has been re-asphalted
This is a cross section of the Udeagbala Road where the re-asphalting was stopped
Ugwunagbo Road, Ugwunagbo LGA, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Ugwunagbo Road Date Visited: January 16, 2022. Finding: The road was completely rehabilitated as claimed.
Ukaegbu Estate Road, Umuahia, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Ukaegbu Estate Road, Umuahia. Date Visited: January 15, 2022. Finding: The Ukaegbu Estate Road, as claimed, was completely worked on
Umuoba-Umunne Link Road, Isiala-Ngwa South LGA, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Umuoba-Umunne Link Road, Isiala-Ngwa South LGA. Date Visited: January 13, 2022. Finding: The road was fully repaired
Road 2, Low Cost Housing Estate, Umuahia, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Road 2, Low Cost Housing Estate, Umuahia Date Visited: January 15, 2022. Finding: The road was fully rehabilitated.
Park Road, Aba, as seen on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Park Road, Aba. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: Park Road was completely rehabilitated
Umuatako Road, Aba, as posted on Facebook, December 20, 2021
Name of Road: Umuatako Road. Date Visited: January 9, 2022. Finding: The road was completely rehabilitated, as claimed.
