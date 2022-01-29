FACT CHECK: Abia roads posted on Facebook were repaired, but…

CLAIM

In December 2021, the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Barr. Eze Chikamnayo, shared a Facebook post from one media/political analyst, Kingsley Maduforo, which claimed that some Abia roads, with pictures attached, had been completed, and re-asphalted, by the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led government.

VERDICT

Not all the Abia roads posted were fully repaired, and re-asphalted as claimed.

FULL TEXT

The post which had since garnered reactions, and comments claimed that Governor Ikpeazu had worked on the roads under his “Kinetic Abia” programme targeted at giving the State an infrastructural facelift.

Ripples Nigeria took a careful observation of the commenters under the post. Some had questioned its veracity, while others complained that there are several other roads which need government attention. However, there were those who admitted the post as fact.

Video of the part of the Ururuka Road that is bad

Video of a cross section of Uwalaka Street in ruins

Another section of the road that needs to be repaired

A video of a cross section of Umuocham Road that is in ruins

