Fact Check
FACT CHECK… Bill to restructure Nigeria concluded and ready for ratification. True or false?
Claim: Nigeria Restructuring Bill concluded.
Conclusion: This is not from the Federal Government, neither has it been considered, nor concluded at the National Assembly. It is just a proposal from a London based journalist.
Source: A viral message on the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, claimed that work on a bill to restructure the Nigerian state has been concluded and ready for ratification. The post claimed Nigeria will be divided into 42 states with 7 states in each geo-political zone.
The message was traced to Ayo Akinfe on Bookshop website who authored an article titled Nigeria Economic Restructuring Bill 2021.
Verification: Ripples Nigeria traced this post to the twitter handle of Ayo Akinfe, a London based journalist, which he said is his own proposal and not a submission from the Federal Government.
Read also: FACT CHECK… Did mosquitoes inoculated with viagra escape from Chinese lab?
“it is a proposal from me.”
“I intend to publish a collection of all my thoughts in a book.”
This Newspaper also searched the policy and legal advocacy centre (PLAC) bill track database to see if there is any restructuring bill ongoing or concluded at the National Assembly on such a matter, but nothing was found.
