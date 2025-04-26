Connect with us

FACT-CHECK: Did Fubara supporters storm Wike’s house, engage in gun duel?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Claim: Supporters of suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara stormed the house of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Verdict: False

Full Text:

On April 26, a Facebook page shared a video with the caption “Governor Sim Fubara supporters storm the house of Nysome Wike”.

In the 12-second clip, some men in outfits and others in uniform engaged in a gun duel. The voice over said “See how they are evacuating the VIP. They push all of them on top of the VIP.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported in March that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State amid the power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, the FCT minister.

The video has garnered over 50 engagement, with nine shares to other pages and groups. Some of the comments question the veracity of the video, which has been viewed by more than 10k Facebook users.

Further look at the page information reveals it has 500k followers. The page was created in 2023; it has three handlers: two in Nigeria and one in the United States.

Verification

Ripples Nigeria reports that there have been protests against the declaration of a state of emergency in the state. Recently, women stormed the street to demand reinstatement of Fubara.

However, there was no report of gunfight between Fubara and Wike supporters in the state.

Efforts to check the source of the video using verification tools return no result.

Conclusion

The claim that there was a gunfight between Fubara and Wike supporters is not true.

By: Quadri Yahya

Opinions

