FACT-CHECK: Did soldiers in uniform join Obi-dient rally in Lagos?

CLAIM: A viral : A viral post on Facebook claimed that some military men in their uniforms joined the October 1st rally for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Lagos.

VERDICT: False

FULL TEXT

The claim is contained in a post on a Facebook Page, ‘Datti Ahmed Fan Page’. The post, which has over 350 likes and multiple shares read:

“Breaking News: 5 Military officers, resigned, dropped their uniform at Obident rally and joined the rally in Lagos.

The 5 military officers that were sent to stop the rally ending up joining the movement on sighting the people and hearing the preaching of hopes.”

A purported picture of the soldiers was attached.

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who have christened themselves ‘Obi-dient’, had a march on October 1st in Lagos, presumably to show the popularity of their candidate.