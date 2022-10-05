Connect with us

Fact Check

FACT-CHECK: Did soldiers in uniform join Obi-dient rally in Lagos?

Published

1 hour ago

on

CLAIM: A viral post on Facebook claimed that some military men in their uniforms joined the October 1st rally for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Lagos.
VERDICT: False
FULL TEXT
The claim is contained in a post on a Facebook Page, ‘Datti Ahmed Fan Page’. The post, which has over 350 likes and multiple shares read:
“Breaking News: 5 Military officers, resigned, dropped their uniform at Obident rally and joined the rally in Lagos.
The 5 military officers that were sent to stop the rally ending up joining the movement on sighting the people and hearing the preaching of hopes.”
A purported picture of the soldiers was attached.
Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who have christened themselves ‘Obi-dient’, had a march on October 1st in Lagos, presumably to show the popularity of their candidate.
Even though the Labour Party is not considered a formidable match against the two major political parties, the Obi-dient movement is gaining momentum, and it has established the LP candidate as a major contender for the country’s highest political seat.
Obi’s zealous supporters have held peaceful rallies in major cities across the country. Meanwhile, the Lagos rally was held on October 1st, despite attempts by the Lagos State government to stop it, through a suit at the Federal High Court in Akeja.
VERIFICATION
Ripples Nigeria found the claim that five soldiers joined the rally to be false.
Through a Google Reverse Image Search, it was discovered that the picture of soldiers attached to the post was not from the rally. The earliest version of the picture was found in a news report on Vanguard Newspaper, with the headline: “I was declared insane for exercising my rights — Army Officer”
The report contains an interview with a Major who accused his superiors at the Nigerian Army of torturing him over a protest letter he wrote.
The major whose name was withheld reportedly claimed that he had complained of unfair treatment in a protest letter, but rather than address his complaints, a superior officer declared him ‘insane’ and ordered his arrest.
The picture was captioned: “Scene of the army officer’s arrest.”
It is also impossible that five soldiers would be sent to stop a rally of over a million youths.
CONCLUSION
The picture attached to the post as evidence was not from the rally. Therefore, the claim is false.
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ten − eight =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...