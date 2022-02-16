Fact Check
FACT CHECK: Did the federal govt declare DNA tests free in general hospitals?
CLAIM
Multiple social media users posted the claim that the federal government would begin free deoxyribonucleic acid tests (DNA tests) in Nigerian general hospitals.
CONCLUSION
False. It’s fake news.
FULL TEXT
One of the users on facebook specifically stated that the free tests would be available from June 2022, a claim attributed to the Minister of Health.
The post reads: ‘BREAKING: Govt Hospitals in Nigeria Will Be Offering FREE DNA TEST from the Month of June, 2022. – Health Minister.’
Another user on twitter, Chijioke, Ph.D., also posted the same claim. His post got 1,075 shares and 2,709 likes.
The posts were widely circulated and celebrated as there were multiple cases of alleged paternity fraud already circulating on social media.
Paternity fraud in Nigeria is reportedly the second highest in the world with three out of 10 children said to have non-biological fathers.
Read also: FACT CHECK: Is the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) recruiting?
A popular radio presenter, Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly called Nedu of Wazobia FM got served the bitter pill of heartbreak when he learnt that his first son with his estranged wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri, was not his.
This case, alongside other series of social media exposes of paternity frauds and infidelity has prompted more men to move to confirm the paternity of their children through DNA tests.
Verification
Ripples Nigeria could not find the report on any credible platform, nor a press statement from the ministry of health to that effect.
Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunmimbe Mamora, had debunked the news, saying neither he nor the minister of health made such a claim.
He said, “This is a false claim. At no point did I or the minister say this. The claims about free DNA tests are not true.”
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...