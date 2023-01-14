FACT CHECK: Did Tinubu say Igbos are kidnappers?

CLAIM: A facebook post claims that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu called Nigerians of South-East extraction kidnappers.

VERDICT: False.

FULL TEXT:

A viral post on Facebook claimed that Tinubu called Igbos kidnappers, while canvassing for votes in Adamawa state.

READ ALSO:FACT CHECK: Did Wike promise Obi votes in Rivers State?

The headline of the post read:

“Igbos are Kidnappers, There will be end to kidnapping done by Igbos all over Nigeria’, Tinubu woos Adamawa voters”

The campaign train of the ruling APC, on Monday, stopped at the Northeastern Adamawa state to woo voters for the party’s candidates, especially for presidential and governorship positions.

President Muhammadu Buhari was also in attendance to give the party’s flags to both Tinubu and the APC governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani. She’s the only female governorship candidate of the ruling party. If she wins the election on March 11, she would be the first elected female governor in Nigeria.

VERIFICATION

In the facebook post, the writer claimed that Tinubu made the statement at the APC campaign rally in Adamawa.

However, Ripples Nigeria found a recording of the campaign and nowhere in it did the former Lagos governor call Igbos kidnappers. Instead, he promised the people of Adamawa that he would end kidnapping and hunger, if elected President.

He said, “We will defeat hunger, we will vanish hunger. We will get you engaged properly, we will get you employed properly, we will pay attention to your need. Binani, working together with the President Bola Tinubu, inshallah, will bring the benefit of welfare, education, good health, to you. You will have water to drink, there will be end to killing and kidnapping,” he pledged.

CONCLUSION

The headline of the facebook post is a bait. Tinubu never said Igbos are kidnappers

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now