FACT CHECK: Do Jigawa students pay less tuition and get high scholarships?

Claim

Viral Facebook post says in Jigawa state, you only pay ₦10,000 as school fees and receive ₦60,000 worth of scholarship every session?

Conclusion

After reaching out to students and lecturers in Jigawa State cutting across the state-owned higher institution as well as the Federal University, Dutse, it was confirmed that ₦15,000 worth of scholarships is awarded to male students while ₦60,000 worth of scholarship is awarded to female students to support and encouragement them to study hard.

Full Text

A viral post on Facebook titled: Hidden Progress: Is this true about Jigawa State? tried to highlight the education status of that state, and what the government is doing to encourage everybody in that regard.

“In Jigawa State, you only pay ₦10,000 as school fees in a state-owned University and get a scholarship of ₦60,000 every session for paying the ₦10,000 school fees.

“Female Indigenes school for free from primary schools to PhD, no matter the course of study, you will still get a scholarship”.

It ended the message saying “every indigenous student is on a 75 percent scholarship, no matter where they are schooling, the government will refund your money once you can prove you are an Indigene.”

Verification

Ripples Nigeria contacted several students and lecturers from both the state owned-University and Federal University in Jigawa to confirm the claim.

It was confirmed that in the state-owned University, the school fees is ₦10,000 and the scholarship is not ₦60,000 for everybody, rather it is ₦15,000 for male students and ₦60,000 for the female students.

Primary and secondary education in Jigawa State is free to both male and female children, while the university tuition fee of ₦10,000 in a state-owned university is also for both genders. There is no free education for females from primary school to PhD.

Indigenes studying outside the state or at the federal University within the state are entitled to receive a payback of their tuition from the government as scholarship with a proof they have paid the required fees to their respective institutions.

It was gathered that the move is an incentive to encourage everybody to study and reduce the number of out of school children in the state. The state currently seats among the top 10 states with high population of out-of-school children with 26% average.

