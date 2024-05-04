Fact Check
FACT CHECK: Does Imo State have the second highest IGR as claimed by X user?
CLAIM: Imo State has the second-highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) after Lagos.
VERDICT: False!
FULL TEXT
An X user, @Chuc_kki recently claimed that Imo State has the second highest IGR after Lagos.
Below is a screenshot of the post which has been viewed by thousands and liked by multiple users.
VERIFICATION
IGR are generated by states through the collection of Pay-As-You-Earn Tax (PAYE), Direct Assessment, Road Taxes, and revenues from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). It is the main source of funds for states, generated internally.
Ripples Nigeria decided to check the claim because it has a tendency to mislead.
The latest data on IGR was released by the National Bureau of Statistics in October 2023, containing the IGR of all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in 2022. According to the NBS, all 37 units generated a total of N1.93 trillion in the 2022 fiscal year.
READ ALSO:FACT CHECK: Has Yahaya Bello been arrested in Chad?
A breakdown shows that Lagos, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory top the list of the Internally Generated Revenue with N651.15 billion, N172.89 billion, and N124.4 billion respectively for the year 2022.
Here is the full list of states IGR in 2022, starting from the highest to the lowest:
1. Lagos – N651.2bn
2. Rivers – N172.8bn
3. FCT – N124.4bn
4. Ogun – N120.6bn
5. Delta – N85.9bn
6. Oyo – N62.2bn
7. Kaduna – N58.1bn
8. Edo – N47.5bn
9. Kano – N42.5bn
10. Kwara – N35.8bn
11. Akwa Ibom – N34.8bn
12. Anambra – N33.9bn
13. Ondo – N32.6bn
14. Enugu – N28.7bn
15. Bauchi – N25.5bn
16. Osun – N24.6bn
17. Sokoto – N23.6bn
18. Cross River – N21.1bn
19. Jigawa – N20.5bn
20. Abia – N20.1bn
21. Zamfara – N19.4bn
22. Imo – N19.3bn
23. Nasarawa – N19.3bn
24. Borno – N19.1bn
25. Kogi – N18.2bn
26. Ekiti – N17bn
27. Niger – N16.9bn
28. Benue – N15.9bn
29. Plateau – N15.9bn
30. Bayelsa – N15.9bn
31. Gombe – N13.6bn
32. Adamawa – N13.2bn
33. Katsina – N13bn
34. Ebonyi – N12.4bn
35. Yobe – N10.5bn
36. Taraba – N10.2bn
37. Kebbi – N9.1bn
CONCLUSION
The claim that Imo State has the second-highest IGR after Lagos is false.
By: Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká
