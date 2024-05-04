FACT CHECK: Does Imo State have the second highest IGR as claimed by X user?

CLAIM: Imo State has the second-highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) after Lagos.

VERDICT: False!

FULL TEXT

An X user, @Chuc_kki recently claimed that Imo State has the second highest IGR after Lagos.

Below is a screenshot of the post which has been viewed by thousands and liked by multiple users.

VERIFICATION

IGR are generated by states through the collection of Pay-As-You-Earn Tax (PAYE), Direct Assessment, Road Taxes, and revenues from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). It is the main source of funds for states, generated internally.

Ripples Nigeria decided to check the claim because it has a tendency to mislead.

The latest data on IGR was released by the National Bureau of Statistics in October 2023, containing the IGR of all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in 2022. According to the NBS, all 37 units generated a total of N1.93 trillion in the 2022 fiscal year.

READ ALSO:FACT CHECK: Has Yahaya Bello been arrested in Chad?

A breakdown shows that Lagos, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory top the list of the Internally Generated Revenue with N651.15 billion, N172.89 billion, and N124.4 billion respectively for the year 2022.

Here is the full list of states IGR in 2022, starting from the highest to the lowest:

1. Lagos – N651.2bn

2. Rivers – N172.8bn

3. FCT – N124.4bn

4. Ogun – N120.6bn

5. Delta – N85.9bn

6. Oyo – N62.2bn

7. Kaduna – N58.1bn

8. Edo – N47.5bn

9. Kano – N42.5bn

10. Kwara – N35.8bn

11. Akwa Ibom – N34.8bn

12. Anambra – N33.9bn

13. Ondo – N32.6bn

14. Enugu – N28.7bn

15. Bauchi – N25.5bn

16. Osun – N24.6bn

17. Sokoto – N23.6bn

18. Cross River – N21.1bn

19. Jigawa – N20.5bn

20. Abia – N20.1bn

21. Zamfara – N19.4bn

22. Imo – N19.3bn

23. Nasarawa – N19.3bn

24. Borno – N19.1bn

25. Kogi – N18.2bn

26. Ekiti – N17bn

27. Niger – N16.9bn

28. Benue – N15.9bn

29. Plateau – N15.9bn

30. Bayelsa – N15.9bn

31. Gombe – N13.6bn

32. Adamawa – N13.2bn

33. Katsina – N13bn

34. Ebonyi – N12.4bn

35. Yobe – N10.5bn

36. Taraba – N10.2bn

37. Kebbi – N9.1bn

CONCLUSION

The claim that Imo State has the second-highest IGR after Lagos is false.

By: Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now