FACT CHECK: Has Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated Messi after World Cup victory?

CLAIM: A recent post on the Nigerian-owned microblogging platform, Nairaland, claimed that the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo has congratulated his major rival, Lionel Messi, after the latter helped Argentina to win the World Cup against France on Sunday.



VERDICT: False.

FULL TEXT

The seven-time balon D’or winner, Lionel Messi, scored twice in the sensational final match between Argentina and France which ended in a 3-3 draw. Argentina eventually secured its deserved victory in a penalty shootout and lifted the trophy for the first time since 1986.

Messi, who scored seven goals in seven matches, was awarded the best player of the tournament, while also winning the Golden ball. France’s Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot.

Although both Ronaldo and Messi are currently the most successful footballers in the history of football and are branded “Greatest of All Times (GOAT) by their respective supporters. However, Messi fans, are positing that having won the World Cup, he is the GOAT, as Ronaldo has never played in a World Cup final.

The poster on Nairaland claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had congratulated Messi, and he encouraged his supporters to do the same.

VERIFICATION:

Contrary to the claim, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to congratulate Messi (at least publicly). The poster attached a screenshot of an Instagram post on ‘Ronaldo’ congratulating Messi. However, Christiano Ronaldo’s handle on Instagram is not ‘Ronaldo’ but ‘cristiano’

The ‘Ronaldo’ that congratulated Messi is the Brazilian Ronaldo Luís Nazário. The 46-year-old International retired in 2011.

After the final, Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram account, alongside a photo of Messi lifting the trophy: “This guy’s football throws any rivalry to the corner – even the historic one between Brazil and Argentina. I saw a lot of Brazilians – and people from all over the world – rooting for Messi in this electrifying final.”

Meanwhile, we checked Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram page, and he has not made any post after the World Cup final. He is yet to congratulate the Argentine Wizard on his victory.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka

