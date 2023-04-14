FACT CHECK: Is this a picture of Tinubu with President Buhari in Saudi Arabia?

CLAIM: Sam Omatseye, Editorial Board Chairman of the Nation Newspaper posted a picture with the claim that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu was with President Muhammadu Buhari in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

VERDICT: Misleading!

FULL TEXT

The whereabouts of President-elect Tinubu is a subject of controversy, with many commentators on social media insinuating that he might be ill. The last location disclosed by his media team is France.

Recall that last month, there was a rumor that he met with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, in London. Both parties have since denied the rumor.

On Wednesday, Omatseye tweeted the above picture with the following caption: “ASIWAJU TINUBU. PRESIDENT ELECT AND PRESIDENT BUHARI AT MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA TODAY, APRIL 12, 2023.”

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria found that the picture is an old one. It was taken in 2019, in the President villa when Buhari hosted Tinubu for fast breaking. It was also in the month of Ramadan.

CONCLUSION

Omatseye’s picture attached to the claim that Buhari hosted Tinubu in Mecca is misleading, as the picture is an old one.

By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká:

