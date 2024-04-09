FACT CHECK: Is this road in Northern Nigeria?

CLAIM: This long complex road is in Northern Nigeria as claimed by multiple Facebook users.

VERIFICATION: False!

FULL TEXT

A picture purportedly showing a road in Northern Nigeria has gone viral on Facebook. The picture was posted by one Milky Voice with the caption: “Stop compering North with other region in Nigeria again,

I’m begging you” and insinuating that it is an image of a complex road in Northern Nigeria.

While some commenters under the post expressed their doubts on the veracity of the claim, others confirmed that indeed it was a road in Northern Nigeria.

One of the commenters, Idris Yahaya wrote: “This is Zaria. look very well by the left right hand side adacent opposite the middle of the road u will see my family house.”

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria subjected the image to a reverse image search to find its true source. According to multiple reliable sources that had published the picture earlier, the road is in Egypt, not in Northern Nigeria.

According to Africa View Facts on X, it is the Alexandria-Marsa Matruh Road, in Egypt. “The Sahel Road connects the city of Alexandria to the city of Marsa Matruh.”

An Egypt-based news outlet, ahram online confirmed this in a report in which Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, explained his government’s plans for the road and its completion timeline. The report also feature criticisms of the ‘complicated’ road by Egyptians.

CONCLUSION

The viral picture is not of a road in Northern Nigeria as claimed by some Facebook users. Rather, it is a picture of a road Egypt.

By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká

