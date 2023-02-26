FACT CHECK: Is this video of a ballot box snatcher gunned down in Nigeria?

A video is circulating on Twitter and WhatsApp of a ballot box snatcher purportedly gunned down at a polling unit in Nigeria. Some claimed it is Imo, some say it’s in Lagos.

Live at a Polling Unit as some hoodlums come to destroy voting materials all of them collect cause the forces where on ground No Labour Party #Nigeriaelection2023 Ikorodu Ogun State #NigeriaDecides2023 #NigeriaElections2023 Election Day pic.twitter.com/i0PGArd3Yf — 𝓘𝓶𝓶𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓪𝓵 (@BenedictAthana1) February 25, 2023

READ ALSO:FACT CHECK: Was Tinubu’s convoy stoned in Rivers State?

VERDICT: False!

Ripples Nigeria found that the video was shot in Ghana. It is a video of a Police training drill ahead of the Ghanaian 2020 elections.

By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now