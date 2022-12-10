Connect with us

Fact Check

FACT CHECK: Was APC National Chairman, Adamu stripped in public as claimed in viral video?

Published

24 seconds ago

on

CLAIM: A video has gone viral purportedly showing the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, stripped naked by a mob.
VERDICT: False
FULL TEXT
The video which was uploaded by a YouTube channel, ‘Miyake Story Nigeria’, has the following caption: “E Don Set O… APC National Chairman Stripped Naked Over Crises Of The Party In Nasarawa State.”
It was also posted on Twitter by @RealOlaudah claiming that the person in the video was Adamu. The post read: “BREAKING NEWS
APC National Chairman stripped Naked in Nasarawa State over multiple crises rocking the party in the state. Some of the members said they don’t want Bola Tinubu as presidential candidate.”
The post has over 1000 likes and retweets together.
VERIFICATION
A careful look at the video shows that the man in the video is younger than the APC National Chairman. Meanwhile, journalists based in Nasarawa state identified the man as Abubakar Abu Giza, who is said to be a prominent member of the party in the state.
Also, a report by The Sun whose time of publication coincides with when the video was published stated that a Chieftain of APC was attacked and molested at the Emir’s Palace in Lafia. He was reportedly attacked by youths of the party, during a rally. The report included a picture of the said Abu Giza.
CONCLUSION
The man, stripped in the viral video is not Abdullahi Adamu as claimed by many who have been sharing the video.
By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka

Opinions

