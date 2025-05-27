FACT-CHECK: Were police officers chasing youth when stray bullet killed boy in Oyo?

Claim: Nigerian policemen were chasing a group of young people when a stray bullet killed a boy in his father’s car.

Verdict: False.

Full Text

A Facebook page claims Nigerian policemen were chasing a group of young people when a stray bullet killed a boy in his father’s car.

The assertion aims to link the event to reports of police abuse of young people as remarks in comment section show.

It has been widely reported that police officers often harassed young people who are decently dressed as the security personnel often suspect them to be fraudsters.

Recall that enraged Nigerians trooped to the streets in demonstration against police rights violations in the historic #ENDSARS protest in 2020.

It is important to set the record straight as the post is likely to be viewed by the 34 thousand Facebook users following the page.

Verification

Ripples Nigeria reports that a 14-year-old boy, Kehinde Alade was killed by police stray bullet in Oyo State.

However, the police wasn’t chasing a group of young people when the incident happened. The incident happened during a police “joint traffic enforcement operation with the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYTMA)”.

According to a police statement posted on X, the incident happened along the Airport Roundabout, Alakia-Adelubi/Airport Road, Egbeda Local Government Area when the traffic enforcement officers and policemen “attempted to stop a black Honda Accord, driven by Odunayo Alade, (father of the deceased boy) who was found to be driving against traffic (one-way)”.

The father of the deceased also told the media that he “didn’t stop for police check because my son was late for his exams”.

“You know how the Nigerian system works. Once you stop, delay is inevitable. My son had a paper by 8:30 a.m., and I didn’t want him to be late. That’s why I maneuvered my way past them,” Alade said, confirming the police report.

Conclusion

Contrary to narrative on Facebook, police was not chasing a group of young Nigerians when an accidental discharge killed a boy in his father’s car.

By: Quadri Yahya

