Factor sufferings of Nigerians into whatever plans earmarked for 2020, APGA Nat’l Chairman tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to factor in the sufferings of Nigerians into whatever plans the Federal Government has to execute in the year 2020 to reduce the current hardship being faced by many citizens.

The call was made late on Sunday by the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, who made his opinion known in a terse statement signed and issued by him.

Oye’s statement partly reads, “Despite the social, economic and political challenges facing our nation, we still have every reason to be grateful to God, at least, for keeping us alive and united to face these challenges.

READ ALSO: Zamfara govt to sue 200 persons, including a 119-year-old man, ‘illegally’ on its payroll

“The federal government owes the people of Nigeria adequate security; more amenities such as steady electricity, potable water, and medical care; more food; quality education; and general atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayer and patriotic service to our nation, while hoping for the best in 2020. We single out the administration of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for special commendation for the able way it has piloted the affairs of the state, especially in the areas of security, road construction, food production, education, general infrastructure and regular payment of workers’ salaries and leave allowances, pensions and gratuities”.

Join the conversation

Opinions