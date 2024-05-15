Metro
Factory worker electrocuted in Lagos
A casual worker at a factory in the Isolo area of Lagos was electrocuted in the company’s premises on Tuesday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday in Ikeja.
He said the incident was reported at the Aswani Police Division by a manager in the company at 5:06 p.m., on Tuesday.
He added that the manager told the police that the victim was electrocuted while refilling an industrial chiller with water.
READ ALSO: Four members of same family electrocuted in Taraba
“The victim was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Isolo where he was later referred to Isolo General Hospital.
However, he was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital by the doctor on duty.
“No physical injury was observed on the corpse. The body has been removed and deposited at the morgue for autopsy.
“Meanwhile, the investigation into the case is in progress,” Hundeyin added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...