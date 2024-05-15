Factory worker electrocuted in Lagos

A casual worker at a factory in the Isolo area of Lagos was electrocuted in the company’s premises on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday in Ikeja.

He said the incident was reported at the Aswani Police Division by a manager in the company at 5:06 p.m., on Tuesday.

He added that the manager told the police that the victim was electrocuted while refilling an industrial chiller with water.



“The victim was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Isolo where he was later referred to Isolo General Hospital.

However, he was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital by the doctor on duty.

“No physical injury was observed on the corpse. The body has been removed and deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the investigation into the case is in progress,” Hundeyin added.

