Facts don't lie, Obasanjo's eight years in govt were periods of national restoration, Atiku replies Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said that 1999 and 2007, when Olusegun Obasanjo was president, were periods of national restoration.

Atiku said that between the periods Nigeria paid off her foreign debts and maintained an unprecedented 6 per cent annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

The former vice president was responding to President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim in his Independence Day speech that previous governments from 1999 – 2015 almost destroyed the country.

READ ALSO: #IndependenceDay… No past govt has done as much as we are doing –Buhari

Buhari had said, “No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources. We have managed to keep things going in spite of the disproportionate spending on security. Those in the previous governments from 1999 – 2015 who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts.”

But Atiku, in a post on Friday on his Twitter handle, @atiku, replied, “Between 1999 and 2007, Nigeria paid off her entire foreign debt while maintaining an unprecedented 6% annual GDP growth. Those were periods of national restoration, and I am very proud of the work President Obasanjo and I did for this nation we care so much for. Facts don’t lie.”

