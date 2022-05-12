Failing to raise N100m, Adamu Garba exits APC, joins new party

A former Presidential aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamu Garba, on Thursday announced he had joined a new party — Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Garba made this announcement through a shortly-worded Facebook post, “I now belong here. The beginning of The New Deal.”

Earlier, the politician had exited the ruling party in indignation, stating that the APC has turned the nomination process into a business venture.

Garba, had earlier revealed that he was able to raise about N80 million from supporters to buy the form, but could not hit the N100 million mark, even as he called the N100 million charge on the party’s nomination form “outrageous.”

“I see this (fee) as an outrageous and unnecessary way of getting money for the party. They have turned it into a business venture and it’s unacceptable. They don’t consider your capacity or what you’ve done for the development of the party.

“I’ve consulted widely, and I’ll not be consulting because I’ll not get money from well-wishers and still go-ahead to purchase forms at such an outrageous fee. I’m against financialising the political space in the country because I want us as the youth not to set a bad precedent that will make it difficult for the youth and the poor candidates to contest in an election,” he had stated.

