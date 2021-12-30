‘Failure to qualify for World Cup could cost Peseiro Super Eagles job’

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has stated that the first test for newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, would be the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Peseiro was on Wednesday announced as the man to take over from sacked Gernot Rohr, although technical director, Austin Eguavoen will be in charge of the team at the coming Aftica Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles are among the 10 teams in Africa set to be paired to play two-legged games, with the winners of the five ties going on to represent the continent in Qatar next year.

The NFF, through its vice-president, Shehu Dikko, told ESPN in a chat that the football body would have to return to the drawing board if Peseiro failed to qualify.

“If he does not qualify us for this World Cup, we will review the situation objectively and make a decision based on that,” Dikko said.

Peseiro will be at Cameroon to watch Nigeria slug it out with 24 other teams at the AFCON billed to hold between 9 January and 6 February, 2022.

The 61-year-old was in charge of the Venezuela national team until August and has also coached Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, and Al Ahly of Egypt.

The Eagles will discover their World Cup play-off opponents on January 26, according to reports.

Nigeria, being in Pot 1 due to their position in FIFA ranking, could face any of Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana, Mali or Cameroon at the playoffs.

