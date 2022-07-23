Fake Bishop Saga: ‘CAN is a disgrace to Christendom, bunch of liars’ —MURIC

Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has accused the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), of being a disgrace to christendom as well as lying about not recognizing the “clergymen’ who attended the unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima in Abuja on Wednesday.

CAN had, in a statement shortly after the unveiling of Shettima by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Shehu Yar’adua Convention Centre, described the several bishops and pastors who attended the unveiling as fake clerics who were not recognized by the Christian body.

But MURIC, in a statement by its Director-General, Prof. Ishaq Akintola on Friday, said by distancing itself from the ‘clergymen’, CAN had shown it was living in denial and ‘distancing themselves from the reality’.

“Relying on fact checks published by a media house which confirmed the genuiness of the bishops and pastors, CAN leadership distancing themselves from reality shows they are living in self-denial and lying to their members,” the statement said.

“Going by the findings contained in this fact check, it is now very clear that leaders of CAN have distanced themselves from reality. They are living both in self-denial and self-delusion. They are pulling their followers by the nose. How low can a religious body descend? What does CAN stand to gain by deceiving its followers?

“Investigations have revealed the identities of many of the bishops whom Rev Hayab tagged ‘mechanics and artisans’.

“Three of these were Bishop Kamoru who is from Lagos, a real cleric from Peace Chapel, Mararaba. A picture has emerged where he was seen conducting a wedding in the church and some of his members have come up to say that they knew him personally.

Read also: Fake Bishop Saga: Tinubu campaign team claims ‘clergymen’ at Shettima unveiling upcoming men of God

“Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, of Gkoko Catholic Diocese, Benue State. was also among the clerics whom CAN called fake. Father Alia is also the APC Governorship candidate in Benue. Pastor Prince Ugokwe, also confirmed that he is a real pastor and not fake.

“The identities of all the Christian clerics who attended the event have been revealed and none is fake. It is crystal clear from the above that CAN is not to be trusted.

“CAN disowns its own members who are not ordinary Christians but knowledgeable bishops and pastors. This shows that a caucus within the leadership of CAN has unleashed tyranny of the oligarchy on Christendom in Nigeria,” the Islamic body said.

