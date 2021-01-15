Fake COVID-19 vaccines now in circulation, NAFDAC raises the alarm

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday raised the alarm that fake COVID-19 vaccines are already in circulation in the country.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye raised the alarm on Friday at a virtual press briefing in Abuja, warning Nigerians against purchasing them as they can lead to death.

Adeyeye, who also disclosed that her agency has not approved any COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country, called on government establishments, agencies and big corporations not to order COVID-19 vaccines without confirming from NAFDAC if the vaccine has been approved.

She said: “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has not received any application from Covid Vaccine manufacturers yet and therefore no vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC.

Read also: Interpol alerts Nigeria, others over sale of fake Covid-19 vaccines

“Covid-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects or adverse events must be well monitored, therefore, if NAFDAC does not approve, the public should not use.

“There are reports of fake vaccines in Nigeria. NAFDAC is pleading with the public to beware.

“No Covid Vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC. Fake vaccines can cause Covid-like illnesses or other serious diseases that could kill.

“Vaccines should not be ordered by any company or corporation. The companies that manufacture the vaccines if they are genuine companies know they have to submit their application to NAFDAC.

“No government establishment or agencies should order Covid vaccines without confirming from NAFDAC if the vaccine has been approved.”

Join the conversation

Opinions