Metro
‘Fake’ IBEDC staff allegedly defrauds Ogun residents of N1.5m
One Raimi Yussuf, allegedly impersonating as a staff of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, has been arrested by the Amotekun Corps in Ogun state after allegedly defrauding some residents of the state.
The 40-year-old man was accused of defrauding the residents to the tune of N1.5 million, in the guise that he could help them procure electric meters and poles.
The Commander of Amotekun in Ogun, CP David Akinremi disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.
The statement read in part, “The 40-year-old suspect resides at No. 7, Odupele street, opp. Nepa Road, Ijebu-Ode presented himself to one Olufeyisan Oluwaseun (f) and four others as an employee of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company who could facilitate access to procurement of electric poles and meters from the Company.
“The suspect in the process obtained by false pretense the sum of One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,500,000.00) from his unsuspecting victims and thereafter absconded to an unknown location in the past six (6) months.”
“Upon interrogation, he admitted presenting himself as an employee of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) though he only worked for officials of the Company as a laborer when his services are required.”
