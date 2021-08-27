Metro
Fake NAF officer jailed six months in Abuja
A Zuba Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Abdulmajid Mohammed, to six months imprisonment for impersonating a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officer.
The police arraigned Mohammed on a one-count charge of impersonation.
The Area Court judge, Umar Angulu, however, did not give Mohammed an option of fine.
He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour.
The convict had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.
The prosecutor, Mr. Chinedu Ogad, told the court that the complainant, Daniel Williams, a security guard in Zuba Fruit market, Abuja, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on August 23.
Ogada said the convict went to Zuba Fruit market and paraded himself as NAF officer in a bid to intimidate the people.
The prosecutor added that the convict made a confessional statement to the police.
He said: “A NAF identity card bearing the convict’s name and police teargas canister were recovered from him.
“The offence contravened the provisions of Sections 132 and 133 of the Penal Code.”
