Fake news, hate speech biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday warned politicians to eschew violence as preparations for the 2023 general elections reach a crucial stage.

The ex-president, who made the call at the 2022 peace conference organised by his foundation, identified fake news, hate speech and propaganda as the biggest threat to the nation’s democracy.

He urged politicians vying for presidency, governorship and other elective positions in 2023 to prevent escalation of the current crisis in the country through their actions.

The former president stressed that politics is not about pecuniary gains.

Jonathan also commended Nigerian youths for showing greater interest in next year’s elections.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjkpo and former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, among others.

He said: “We must have a state before you talk about having a president or a governor. If you destroy the country, then where do we need a president?

“Anybody who is interested in leadership at the level of a president, governor, senator, etc, you have the biggest stake to protect the nation.

“Both those seeking leadership positions and their supporters should first know that we need to have a nation before whoever you are supporting can emerge as president and governor.

“I have always maintained that if your reason for going into politics is to make money, then go and be a businessman so that nobody will come and harass you.”

