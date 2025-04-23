Fake VIO officer arrested in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa have apprehended one Face Samuel for impersonating a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Yola.

He said police operatives attached to State intelligent Department (SID) apprehended the suspect on Tuesday following credible intelligence on the activities of the suspect.

According to him, the suspect on several occasions impersonated a VIO officer and defrauded four persons of the sum of ₦350,000 under the pretense of securing employment for them with the State Ministry of Transportation.

The spokesman said: “The suspect has confessed to committing the crime, while also revealing that the VIO’s uniform used in the fraudulent act was given to her by a yet to be identified person.”

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, urged members of the public to report people of such character to security agencies

“He also assured the public that a diligent investigation to uncover other possible victims and collaborators involved in the crime would be carried out.”

