Falae writes Amotekun over destruction of farm produce by herdsmen in Ondo

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae on Monday, reported the alleged stealing and destruction of his farm produce by Fulani herdsmen to the Ondo State security outfit, the Amotekun.

In a letter addressed to the Commander of the security outfit, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the elder statesman said the attack had taken place for several weeks.

He added that the matter had been reported to the police and the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state without change.

The former Minister of Finance said some policemen were sent to the farm to drive the bandits away, but they returned to the farm following day after the police had left and stole some crops.

They also destroyed the ones they could not take away.

The letter read: “In the last few weeks, Fulani herdsmen came into my maize farm twice to eat up and trample large sessions of the farm. I reported the incidents to Alhaji Bello, Chairman Meiyetti Allah for Ondo State but nothing has happened.

“In the last few days, they have gone to attack my citrus farm by stealing harvested oranges and destroyed what they could not carry away. Policemen were sent to drive them away. But they have been coming back every night to attack my workers in our camp, breaking their door and carting away all their belongings!

“Please let Amotekun save us and our livelihood. They kidnapped me on September 21, 2015. They should not be allowed to do it again.”

