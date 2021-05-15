Falana blames critics for division amongst govs over ban on open grazing | Ripples Nigeria

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has criticised critics who keep creating sedition amongst the governors with their decision to ban open grazing due to the incessant farmers/herders clashes.

Falana made this statement on Friday in response to a statement by Professor Usman Yusuf who condemned the Southern Governors Forum for its consensus on open grazing.

The SAN further recalled that the Northern Governors Forum on February 9 had resolved to ban open grazing and cited in its communique the growing wave of insecurity in the land, which was supported by all governors in a virtual meeting on February 11.

Falana, therefore, wondered why Usman criticised the Southern Governors over a resolution decided by their Northern counterparts over redressing the security challenges across the country.

“Such divide-and-rule tactics are designed to further polarise the masses of our people. In any case, the decision of all the governors to ban open grazing is in line with section 1 of the Land Use Act which has vested the entire land in every state in the governors on behalf of the people.

“Accordingly, any person or corporate body that wishes to use land in any state is required to apply for a certificate of occupancy issued by the governor,” he said.

According to Falana, the Nigerian governors had noted with concern that “‘the current system of herding conducted mainly through open grazing is no longer sustainable in view of growing urbanization and population of the country.”

He said the governors agreed to accelerate the grazing initiative of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) and ranching in the country.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

