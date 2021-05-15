 Falana blames critics for division amongst govs over ban on open grazing | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Falana blames critics for division amongst govs over ban on open grazing

Published

2 hours ago

on

FALANA: It’s embarrassing CCT boss Umar has become a staff in the presidency

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has criticised critics who keep creating sedition amongst the governors with their decision to ban open grazing due to the incessant farmers/herders clashes.

Falana made this statement on Friday in response to a statement by Professor Usman Yusuf who condemned the Southern Governors Forum for its consensus on open grazing.

The SAN further recalled that the Northern Governors Forum on February 9 had resolved to ban open grazing and cited in its communique the growing wave of insecurity in the land, which was supported by all governors in a virtual meeting on February 11.

Falana, therefore, wondered why Usman criticised the Southern Governors over a resolution decided by their Northern counterparts over redressing the security challenges across the country.

Read also: Falana urges African nations to revamp health sector in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

“Such divide-and-rule tactics are designed to further polarise the masses of our people. In any case, the decision of all the governors to ban open grazing is in line with section 1 of the Land Use Act which has vested the entire land in every state in the governors on behalf of the people.

“Accordingly, any person or corporate body that wishes to use land in any state is required to apply for a certificate of occupancy issued by the governor,” he said.

According to Falana, the Nigerian governors had noted with concern that “‘the current system of herding conducted mainly through open grazing is no longer sustainable in view of growing urbanization and population of the country.”

He said the governors agreed to accelerate the grazing initiative of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) and ranching in the country.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports12 hours ago

Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller

Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports16 hours ago

Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly

Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
Sports1 day ago

About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Sports1 day ago

Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup

Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Sports2 days ago

Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd

Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...

Latest Tech News

Tech21 hours ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech3 days ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech4 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech5 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech7 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...