Falana charges EFCC, ICPC to investigate Binani, says denial ‘not enough’

Femi Falana, a human rights attorney and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has requested that a thorough investigation be done into the alleged N2 billion naira enticement that followed the contentious proclamation of the winner of the Adamawa State by-election on Sunday.

Falana who spoke on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily asserted that Binani’s denial was not enough.

Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate who was earlier declared the winner by the troubled Hudu Yunusa Ari, now suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, refuted claims of bribery.

“There are allegations that the sum of N2 billion is fetching hands, so it is not enough for Binani to deny, there must be an investigation,” Falana said.

The senior advocate stated that those who were involved in the declaration of Binani as the winner should be questioned and brought to book, adding that Binani’s acceptance speech confirmed that she was party to the disarray.

“Was there inducement? That has to be investigated. The officers who were at the high table with Mr Yunusa Ari, the commissioner of Police, the Director of the State Security Service, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“All those involved in the criminality that occurred, they all have to be tried under the law. It is not enough for the IGP to simply redeploy the commissioner of police involved or for the director of state security to be withdrawn from the state.

“This is not the first time that it has happened, there have been false declarations of results before now,” he said.

