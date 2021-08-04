Politics
Falana charges Nigerian govt on prosecution of 400 Boko Haram sponsors
Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights activist, Femi Falana, has implored the Federal Government to ensure the thorough prosecution of 400 alleged sponsors of Boko Haram that were reported to have been arrested some months back.
This was contained in a letter to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, via a Freedom of Information request dated Tuesday, August 3.
Falana lauded the FG’s decision to expedite the prosecution of the culprits involved in various terrorist attacks across the country.
Read also: DSS invasion of Igboho’s home a nocturnal coup – Falana
“I commend the move by the Federal Government to prosecute the suspects who were reported to have been arrested in a nationwide operation a few months ago,” the renowned lawyer stated.
The letter reads, “On May 4, 2021, it was widely reported widely by the media that the Federal Government had concluded arrangement to prosecute about 400 alleged sponsors and financiers of terrorism in Nigeria.
“In the said publication, your office assured the nation that the suspects would be arraigned after the industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria.
“In view of the attacks being unleashed on law-abiding citizens by groups insurgents in several parts of the country, we strongly commend the move by the Federal Government to prosecute the suspects who were reported to have been arrested in a nationwide operation a few months ago.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....