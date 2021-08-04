Falana charges Nigerian govt on prosecution of 400 Boko Haram suspects

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights activist, Femi Falana, has implored the Federal Government to ensure the thorough prosecution of 400 alleged suspects of Boko Haram that were reported to have been arrested some months back.

This was contained in a letter to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, via a Freedom of Information request dated Tuesday, August 3.

Falana lauded the FG’s decision to expedite the prosecution of the culprits involved in various terrorist attacks across the country.

“I commend the move by the Federal Government to prosecute the suspects who were reported to have been arrested in a nationwide operation a few months ago,” the renowned lawyer stated.

The letter reads, “On May 4, 2021, it was widely reported widely by the media that the Federal Government had concluded arrangement to prosecute about 400 alleged suspects and financiers of terrorism in Nigeria.

“In the said publication, your office assured the nation that the suspects would be arraigned after the industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria.

“In view of the attacks being unleashed on law-abiding citizens by groups insurgents in several parts of the country, we strongly commend the move by the Federal Government to prosecute the suspects who were reported to have been arrested in a nationwide operation a few months ago.”

