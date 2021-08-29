Falana charges Nigerian govt to secure release of abducted NDA personnel

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has charged the Federal Government to secure the release of the military officer abducted during an attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Gunmen had on August 24 killed two military officers and abducted one other during an attack on the NDA in the Afaka area of the state.

Falana, who is also the interim Chairman of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), made the call in a statement on Sunday.

He asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to unmask the killers and bring the perpetrators to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said the attack on the military base had confirmed that nowhere is safe for Nigerians.

The lawyer said: “The Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) strongly condemns the last week’s invasion of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, the brutal killing of two officers and the abduction of another officer by a group of terrorists.

“By attacking the military institution, the dangerous criminal elements had wanted to prove that nowhere is safe in Nigeria.

“To prove the criminals wrong the Federal Government should ensure the immediate release of the abducted officer and proceed to arrest the criminal elements who committed the heinous crimes.”

