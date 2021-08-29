News
Falana charges Nigerian govt to secure release of abducted NDA personnel
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has charged the Federal Government to secure the release of the military officer abducted during an attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.
Gunmen had on August 24 killed two military officers and abducted one other during an attack on the NDA in the Afaka area of the state.
Falana, who is also the interim Chairman of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), made the call in a statement on Sunday.
He asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to unmask the killers and bring the perpetrators to book to serve as a deterrent to others.
READ ALSO: Defence HQ issues warning against misinformation in wake of NDA attack
He said the attack on the military base had confirmed that nowhere is safe for Nigerians.
The lawyer said: “The Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) strongly condemns the last week’s invasion of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, the brutal killing of two officers and the abduction of another officer by a group of terrorists.
“By attacking the military institution, the dangerous criminal elements had wanted to prove that nowhere is safe in Nigeria.
“To prove the criminals wrong the Federal Government should ensure the immediate release of the abducted officer and proceed to arrest the criminal elements who committed the heinous crimes.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...